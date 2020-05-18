Meridian police: Argument led to robbery, shooting

An argument between two men in Meridian resulted in one of the men being shot, officials said during a court hearing on Monday.
Kenmonte Wooten,19, was arrested May 12 and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault related to the May 9 shooting of Raheem Ford on 20th Street and 18th Ave.
After leaving a dice game, Ford asked Wooten for a ride, MPD Detective Jeremy McDonald testified in municipal court during Wooten's preliminary hearing.
Judge Robbie Jones said investigators believe that Wooten and Ford got into an argument during the ride. Wooten then shot Ford and took $300 from him, McDonald said.
Wooten is ineligible for bond because he was already out on a $25,000 bond for a 2018 murder charge, police said.
Jones said Wooten's additional charges each carry up to five years in prison.
The case was sent to a grand jury and will be heard at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.