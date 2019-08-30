The City of Meridian has a spectacular day planned for the fourth annual Summerfest 2019 to kick off the start of Labor Day weekend.
SummerFest will take place on the lawn of City Hall from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
According to Yolanda Edmonds, event coordinator for the event, festival goers can expect a day filled with fun activities, delicious food and great entertainment that includes a lip sync contest. Entry fee for the lip sync contest is $20 with a $500 prize for the winner.
“Each year I try to do something different and very interative,” Edmonds said. “Last year was the chili cook off, so we decided why not have a lip sync contest this year. I thought it would be exciting and different, and something for the community to participate in.”
There will be other activities for kids as well, like the pony rides, petting zoo, bouncy house, face painting, along with PAW Patrol, a Slime Table, David Tally the Balloon Man/Magic Man, ensuring entertainment for all ages.
The free event will also include school supplies give-away while they last, music, prizes, and an art display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.