The city of Meridian is joining with local financial institutions, realtors and loan officers to sponsor a Homeownership Fair to provide education, information and assistance to residents seeking more details about owning their own home.
The event is scheduled from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Meridian Community College's Tommy Dulaney Center at 915 Highway 19 North.
The free event is designed to help future homeowners with information about down payment assistance programs, credit repair and other topics, according to a city news release. The fair, also, will include information on topics such as mortgage lending, post-purchase counseling, affordable housing programs, weatherization, insurance, home repairs and more.
Agencies participating in the Homeownership Fair include the East Mississippi Realtors, Meridian Housing Authority, local banks, local insurance agencies and the city of Meridian, according to the news release.
The event is part of an initiative formed by the city of Meridian to foster a sense of community and stabilization to neighborhoods, while building strong communities and partnerships, according to the news release.
For more information, call the city community development office at 601-485-1908.
