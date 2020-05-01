A Meridian photographer is using her visual skills to spread a little kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Ryder started her photography business several years ago when her family was living in England, where her husband, Chris, was stationed with the military. The family moved to Meridian about two years ago when he was assigned to Naval Air Station Meridian.
At the end of March, Ryder heard about an initiative called The Front Steps Project. Photographers encourage families to donate money in exchange for a professional portrait on the front steps of their home. The money raised goes to providing meals for healthcare workers.
“I can’t take credit for the idea,” Ryder said. “I saw there were a couple of photographers that were doing it, and I thought, ‘What a great idea’….it was a way to spread some happiness.”
Since then, Ryder has photographed more than 40 local families, using the money raised to feed night shift workers at Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center.
“It makes me feel very happy,” Ryder said about the deliveries. “I may be not using my hands to heal people, but it makes me feel like I’m doing something small to make somebody happy at the end of a really long day.”
“And it’s nice to be a part of something bigger than myself,” she said.
Editor's note: The Meridian Star is looking for acts of kindness or compassion in our community to ease the stress caused by the coronavirus. If you see something, let us know by emailing editor@themeridianstar.com.
