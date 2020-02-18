Meridian pharmacy student visits state capitol

Submitted photo

Claire Calcote of Meridian, a pharmacy student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, visited with Sen. Jeff Tate at the Capitol on Jan. 30 during Pharmacy Legislative Day at the Capitol.

 

Submitted photo

Tags

