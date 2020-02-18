Meridian pharmacy student visits state capitol

Submitted photo
Claire Calcote of Meridian, a pharmacy student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, visited with Sen. Jeff Tate at the Capitol on Jan. 30 during Pharmacy Legislative Day at the Capitol.
Services for Joseph Gordon will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, 2 p.m., at First Apostolic Church with burial in Daleville Cemetery. Visitation: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel.
Jessie Oredith "Rita" Anderson, 95, of the Meehan Community, died peacefully at home on Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Rita was a much-loved member of her community, where she was fondly referred to as the "Mayor of Meehan." She was strong, tough, independent, h…
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Ola M. Henderson, 81, of Meridian, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services for Cheryl Denise "Webb" Tuggle, 62, will be Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church cemetery in House, Miss. Cheryl died Friday, peacefully, at her home. www.stephensfunerals.com for full obituary.
BUTLER, Ala. [ndash] Funeral services for Mrs. Allie Vernell Manley Irby will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Needham Assembly of God. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
