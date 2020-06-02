Meridian pastors unite in prayer amid national unrest

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The Rev. Austin McGehee, left, listens as The Rev. Ecclesiastes Goodwin speaks during a prayer service at Dumont Plaza in Meridian on Tuesday. Local pastors united in the wake of national protests against the May 25 death of George Floyd, after he was restrained in police custody in Minneapolis.

Amid national protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Meridian pastors gathered at Dumont Plaza on Tuesday, united in prayer and seeking an end to racial injustice. 

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The Rev. Terrence Roberts speaks during the service.

"In the time of this great pandemic, we need physical healing. We need spiritual healing. We need social healing," said The Rev. Gary Houston, backed by more than a dozen religious leaders. "The only one I know who can bring all of that about is God." 

“We come together as pastors united to seek his face and believe that he is the only hope for this generation."

The Rev. Rhett Payne, of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian, remembered growing up during the Civil Rights Movement and how he was blinded by his own experiences. 

"It breaks my heart to see what has happened throughout the country the last few days," Payne said. " I can't do a lot about what is happening in the country, but I can try to make a difference in the community that I love."

"There is a time that has come that we must return the chains of racism," said The Rev. Terrence Roberts, quoting the late Nelson Mandela. "The chains of hate that have been constricting not only people of color, but our nation as a whole."

"It is one thing to talk about unity and it is another thing to be unified," he said.

