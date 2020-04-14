Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman wins Knockout Round on 'The Voice'

Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman brought the judges to church Monday night, winning The Voice’s Knockout Round with his rendition of “Anymore” by Travis Tritt.
Tilghman went head-to-head with teammate Cam Spinks from Alabastor, Alabama, who performed “Rumor” by Lee Brice. Tilghman was able to beat Spinks and Blake Shelton named him the winner of the Knockout.
Tilghman’s talent has been on full display during season 18 of the television show, “The Voice” where he’s been competing since February.
During his first appearance, judge Kelly Clarkson likened Tilghman’s voice to the raspy sound of Chris Stapleton and Kenny Rogers when he performed “We’ve Got Tonight” by Bob Seger.
In a pre-recorded session April 6, Tilghman advanced in a battle round performance against Jon Mullins with a performance of Shenandoah's "Ghost in This House."
The next stage of the competition will be The Live Shows where the top artists from each team will compete against each other during a live broadcast.
While listening to Tilghman’s performance, Judge John Legend said he could imagine being at Tilghman’s church and how effective he must be getting the people in the spirit.
Judge Nick Jonas agreed, saying that Tilghman took them to church with his performance, while Judge Blake Shelton compared him to an animal that feeds off energy.
The next episode of “The Voice” Knockouts Part 2 will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20 on NBC.
