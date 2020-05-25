With local Memorial Day ceremonies cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Meridian neighborhood took a unique approach to celebrating the day.
"If we don't teach our children about Memorial Day and the importance, then they will grow up taking for granted how much was sacrificed for their freedoms," said Rachel Pomeroy, who organized the parade, which featured children of all ages.
Pomeroy’s daughter, five-year-old Nellie Rose, rode down the street, her small bicycle carrying a sign honoring veterans and an American flag.
"We honor the soldiers that died for our freedom," was her description of the parade.
Scott Davis stood with his neighbors as the children passed by, smiling at their display of patriotism.
"The history and heritage must be passed on to a younger generation,” he said.
Cooper Tibbets, 12, enjoyed spending the afternoon with her friends, Anne Larkin and Olivia Lewis.
"There should be a day to remember those who worked hard to fight for our freedom in our country," she said.
