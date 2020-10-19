Meridian natives Track45 celebrate release of new EP

Thomas Wolfe once said, “You can’t go home again,” but country music recording artists Track45 beg to differ.
The trio – siblings Benjamin, Jenna, and KK Johnson – returned to their hometown of Meridian from Nashville this week to enjoy many of the sights and sounds that inspired their brand-new EP, “Small Town,” which will be released on Friday.
“Growing up in Meridian, we have been inspired by the places and people, especially our family, who have been so supportive,” Benjamin Johnson says of their journey. “Even our name comes from the images of the railroad tracks that travel through the Queen City and Highway 45, which is a historical corridor through our town.”
From their early beginnings of taking piano lessons from their grandmother, Sylvia McEachin, the three have always loved music.
“When we told our mom we wanted musical instruments, she and my father encouraged us, but they also told us we would have to save our money to buy what we wanted,” KK Johnson said. “They wanted us to understand the commitment needed.”
Before too long, Benjamin was the proud owner of a $100 cello he bought off eBay; Jenna purchased a $20 guitar from someone at the skating rink, and KK snagged a blue fiddle that she proudly named “Suede,” an homage to Elvis’ blue suede shoes.
Jenna Johnson recalls how vital those early foundations were.
“Our parents impressed on us the importance of a good work ethic,” she said. “Those days were filled with family, singing around the kitchen table, and enjoying our little community and all it had to offer.”
For their part, Susie Johnson and her husband Joel are thrilled for their kids.
“When they moved to Nashville, somebody told them that the highs are high, and the lows are low,” Susie Johnson said. “It's a great feeling seeing them achieve their goals, and now, they have new ones.”
“When Jenna and Benjamin reached college age, it felt like a fork in the road,” she adds. “We had a family meeting in which they all said, ‘Yes! This is seriously what we want to do with our lives. We handed them a notebook and told them to make a business plan, and they did.”
High marks
Marty Gamblin, Hall of Fame consultant for the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, explains that he recognized something special about the trio early on.
“I watched them perform at Meridian Community College one day, and I observed how many people stayed after the concert to lavish them with praise and compliments," he recalled. "I stayed until I was the last one, so I could give them some free advice.”
Gamblin was impressed with the group’s desire to learn and work to meet their goals.
“I told them – there is no concrete formula for achieving success, but you radiate positivity; you have the right family values, but sometimes, the Good Lord just has to smile on you," said Gamblin, who encouraged the group to take the leap of faith and move to Nashville.
Gamblin also emphasized that the Johnsons were grounded, and even today, they will encourage others by sharing their musical journey.
Even though KK was only 15 at the time, the Johnsons took Gamblin’s words to heart, packed up, and moved to Nashville in 2013.
Benjamin Johnson chuckles at the memory.
“We moved in a two-bedroom house, and we all started looking for work," he said. "I got a job leading church music, teaching lessons, and playing at weddings.”
In the meantime, KK was in charge of grocery shopping and paying bills, while Jenna cleaned and organized.
“We put up our dream board in that little house," KK recalled. "We had three important items on that board: publishing songs, finding management, and securing a record deal. With our EP release, we will check off the last item on the list.”
“This is a big dream for any artist, but this is the ultimate fulfillment for us," adds Jenna. "Our music speaks to where we have been, where we are now, and where we are headed.”
Family connection
“As a family, we are always super honest with one another, so we have the natural ability to settle disagreements," Benjamin says. "But we love each other as only family can.”
Each sibling contributes in his or her own ways, their mother notes:
“Jenna is the one who has already written thank you notes and bought donuts for everyone on a project," Susie Johnson said. "Benjamin loves bringing people together and can pull out the best in them, whether it’s music, theatre, sports, or just a cookout. KK has always been a Dave Ramsey fan; she’s been following his financial plans and advising since she was in a car seat. She even got herself accepted to Belmont University when she was 15 years old.”
Hometown heroes
Before moving to Nashville, Track45 played Dollywood, The Bluebird Café, and the Grand Opera House. They were regulars on the nationally syndicated radio show/PBS Sucarnochee Review. In 2011, they made it to the finals of XFactor, a long way from the first place they garnered in the Jimmie Rodgers Talent Competition.
Since moving to Nashville, Benjamin has appeared on multiple CMA shows, including Christmas specials and the CMA Awards’ 50th Anniversary concert, and provided background vocals for Carrie Underwood, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, and Alan Jackson.
He also wrote “One of Them Girls” for Lee Brice, a recent #1 song on the country music charts.
When they have the time, the group returns to their roots in Meridian to refresh and recharge.
“Meridian may not have Starbucks or Target, but it has a Walmart and a Waffle House, and some of the best people in the world," Benjamin says. "We are so proud to be from where we’re from.”
