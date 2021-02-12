Meridian native Todd Tilghman set to release new single

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Meridian native and winner of “The Voice” Todd Tilghman is releasing a new single called “In a Heartache.”

Tilghman hopes the tune, which is about the different stages of relationships, is easy for people to relate to.

“Valentine’s Day is the perfect day without a doubt to release “In a Heartache,” Tilghman said. “The song is basically saying that if we had to go through all those hard things again to get to where we are now, I would in a heartache – I absolutely would. When I write and sing, I want to tell the truth."

The single will be available at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 14, on Amazon and iTunes and via streaming platforms such as Pandora, Spotify, YouTube or Deezer.

Since his recent move to Tennessee, Tilghman has been working with Gordon Mote, a Christian country and Southern gospel singer.

“I have been working in the studio so much and I have so much music that is ready to go,” Tilghman said. “Right now I am still an independent artist, and if I stay an independent artist the plan is every month or six weeks we will drop another song that I have written or written with other people. Maybe in June, I will release an EP and possibly a full album depending on what happens between now and then.”

Looking ahead, Tilghman will return to Meridian for an April 8 show at the historic Temple Theatre. Tickets go on sale March 8. Fans can also look forward to a new book about the Tilghman family entitled “Every Little Win” which he says focuses on his family and how little victories continue to build up their faith.

+3 Pastor Todd Tilghman: Meridian's man behind 'The Voice' From the pulpit to the stage, Meridian pastor Todd Tilghman never dreamed he would be crown…

“Whatever God has for me musically, that is what I want,” Tilghman said. “I have no intention of ever singing anything that would be offensive to God’s Word or His Kingdom. I feel like I have been offered some unique opportunities to share the gospel."