Meridian native Todd Tilghman brings it back home for Christmas concert

Meridian native Todd Tilghman is bringing it back home for the holidays with an intimate acoustic performance at Soule Steamworks, on Tuesday, Dec. 14., following the release of his new EP, "Old Photos at Christmastime" on Dec. 10.
As part of the Old Photos at Christmastime tour, Tilghman, the winner of season 18 of the TV show "The Voice" says Meridian felt like the perfect place to perform.
“It’s going to be a very casual laid-back, interactive, really soft atmosphere – not a loud show, just an intimate acoustic show,” Tilghman said.
“I’m going to end the show with something really special, it’s a surprise, and because of the way I’m going to end it I didn’t know how I could pull it off with a larger audience,” Tilghman said. “I like to tell stories from the stage, interacting with the audience. Something I love, love to do.
Tilghman said gift sets of "Old Photos at Christmastime" and his book "Every Little Win" will be on sale at the show at Soule.
Songs on the album include some of Tilghman’s favorites.
“What I did, and because I am an independent artist, I tried to be financially savvy, so what I did is cut a bunch of classic Christmas songs that are public domain,” Tilghman said. “Some of the songs you will hear are O Holy Night, The First Noel, the original Old Photos at Christmastime, and my personal favorite, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel."
When thinking of what to title the album, Tilghman said the inspiration came from something he enjoyed doing at Christmastime – looking at old photo albums.
“I always use to pull out these old photo albums and look through them every year,” Tilghman said. “It’s really cool because the title became before the song – based on real pictures I looked at growing up.
Tilghman credited the design for the album cover to his son, Eagan, an artist.
“I went through a hundred different ideas, talked to a lot of people, and was going to go plain,” Tilghman said. “Then I had people telling me I needed my face on there, so I reached out to Eagan. I asked him if he would do a sketch or painting, and he did.
“If you see that painting of me looking to the side, Eagan painted it. That’s my oldest son's handiwork on the cover.”
What’s on the horizon for Tilghman?
“I had a meeting with Collin Raye about doing a duet since I did one of his songs on The Voice, "Love, Me,” Tilghman said. “He was looking for something special to do for the 30th anniversary of the song, so we are going to cut Love, Me as a duet.
“Hopefully it will be out late winter or early spring.”
Meridian will always be home, Tilghman emphasized.
“At Christmastime, I always think of all the times and places where people are meaningful to you,” Tilghman said. “I spent a great portion of my life standing on 22nd Ave. watching the Christmas floats go by, so at least in my heart it will always be home to me.”
“Meridian felt like the perfect place to take it. I just wanted to bring it home and this is what I think of when I think of Christmas. I’m excited to come home and I love y’all.”
