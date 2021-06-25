Meridian native Tia Hall hopes to inspire local actors

Teaching children, adults or anyone interested in acting is what Tia Hall plans to do with her own production company in Meridian.
“It’s something that I always wanted to do since I graduated college,” said Hall, a Meridian native. “I've always wanted to teach acting classes."
Hall, whose production company is called Rosebud Productions LLC, is collaborating with the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience to host acting classes, which are open to ages 7 and up.
The 2015 graduate of Meridian High School attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, where she graduated with honors in 2019, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting.
Hall said she could have stayed in Los Angeles, but felt like coming home was the right thing to do. Plus, she's excited about the city's growing art scene.
“I feel like it's something needed here in Meridian," she said. "I've seen so many people who love the arts, but don’t know where to start. I know I can help them find a place to start.”
While helping out in the theater department at Meridian High School, Hall discovered that director Randy Ferino Wayne Jr. was leading a crew of talented thespians. So she decided to use her training to mentor the young actors.
"I'm going to come back and help them," she recalled thinking. "Because I really want them to go to this industry. I want them to do this, because it's possible."
In the long term, Hall hopes to offer screenwriting and film production courses.
“I would love for this business to help so many people,” she said. “Not just kids, but also adults.”
More information:
Hall will offer one-on-one online sessions Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, one-on-one sessions will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, one-on-one sessions will be offered at 9 a.m. and acting foundations will be offered at 10:30 a.m. More information can be found at rosebudproductionsms.com/.
