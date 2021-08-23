Meridian native serves aboard one of the Navy's most versatile combat ships

MAYPORT, Fla. – Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Handley, a native of Meridian, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.
Handley joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, Handley serves as a gunner's mate aboard USS Indianapolis based in Mayport, Florida.
“I wanted to continue a tradition of military service forged by my dad, my step-dad and my step-mom,” said Handley. “My mother is still active-duty, serving in Italy as a senior chief petty officer corpsman. As I grow older, I understand what their sacrifice is all about and why it was necessary."
Growing up in Meridian, Handley attended Meridian High School and graduated in 2009. Today, Handley finds the values in Meridian similar to those needed to succeed in the military.
“Perseverance is very important,” said Handley. "It's a big football town, and I was a member of the football team that won a state championship in 2009, which required a lot of perseverance." "It also helps to have a short memory. When you make a mistake, learn from it and don't make the same mistake again."
These lessons have helped Handley while serving in the Navy.
Designed to defeat threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft, the LCS sustainment strategy was developed to take into account the unique design and manning of LCS and its associated mission modules.
“Serving as the commanding officer of this ship is a great honor,” said Cmdr. Joseph Mitzen. "We're all part of the USS Indianapolis legacy and being part of this crew is incredible. Meeting these 70 Americans, learning their story, knowing how they are continuing a proud legacy is inspiring."
According to Navy officials, the path to becoming an LCS sailor is a long one. Following an extensive training pipeline, sailors must qualify using state-of-the-art simulators that are nearly identical to the ship. This intense and realistic training allows sailors to execute their roles and responsibilities immediately once they report aboard.
Serving in the Navy means Handley is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We patrol the oceans as a global force for good,” said Handley. "We ensure that not only the U.S. but other nations can also sail the waters freely."
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Freedom-variant LCS have deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet, off the coasts of Central and South America, to support counter-narcotics operations and conduct exercises and exchanges with partner nations. The LCS’s shallow draft provides unparalleled opportunities for port access, making the ship an ideal vessel for these types of engagements.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Handley is most proud of getting qualified as an underway officer of the deck aboard the patrol ship, USS Sirocco.
“It's not something that a lot of enlisted sailors can do,” said Handley. "Earning this qualification means I can be trusted to drive the ship and have other responsibilities."
As Handley and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means I'm doing my part,” added Handley. "Not only am I carrying on the legacy of my parents, I'm also building a legacy for my son."
