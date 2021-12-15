Meridian native Holly Brand vies for Miss America title

Meridian native Holly Brand is in Connecticut this week vying for the title of Miss America 2022.
Brand, Miss Golden Triangle, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 in June during the competition in Vicksburg.
“I did my first competition when I was five and have always loved being on stage,” Brand told The Meridian Star after being named Miss Mississippi. “I feel that I am the most comfortable when I am in front of people. I’ve always loved performing and being a part of everything the Miss America Organization stands for.”
Brand, who majored in communication studies at the University of Alabama, was also named Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017. Her social impact initiative focuses on encouraging volunteerism.
“I love the state of Mississippi; we are the hospitality state, a very supportive and generous community, and I come from a very generous, loving, and giving community that makes up the state of Mississippi,” Brand said. “ I think for so long we have let other people tell our story and say who Mississippi is, what we are about, and it’s just not true.
Brand is the daughter of Barry and Connie Brand of Meridian. She has one brother, Hunter Brand, and is the granddaughter of Martha Gibbs and Lois Brand. She is the co-owner of Brand New You Boutique in Meridian.
The Miss America finals will be held at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut and will be livestreamed on the Peacock streaming service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. The competition isn’t airing on traditional network television.
