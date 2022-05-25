Meridian native Dr. Daniel Edney appointed State Health Officer

A doctor with ties to the Queen City has been tapped to lead the Mississippi Department of Health in August. Dr. Daniel Edney, a native of Meridian, was appointed as to replace Dr. Thomas Dobbs as State Health Officer beginning Aug. 1.
Edney, who has more than 30 years experience practicing internal medicine in Vicksburg, joined MSDH in February 2021 as the Chief Medical Officer. He is currently second in command as Deputy State Health Officer.
Dobbs, who will step down as State Health Officer at the end of July, said Edney had already proven to be an asset to MSDH during the effort to combat COVID-19.
“Among his many contributions, Dr. Edney worked with various organizations and partnerships to explain COVID and answer questions. He has also worked with providers to sign them up to give COVID vaccine, and he fielded questions from providers about allergies and other complications related to the administration of the vaccine,” Dobbs said.
Edney has also been highly visible throughout the state as he worked to inform Mississippians about the pandemic and offer expert advice on how to stay safe. In January, Edney visited Meridian, speaking to Community Bank’s Golden Advantage Travel Club members about the need for caution, not fear as they planned their annual travel itinerary.
“We are going to live and enjoy life, and we’re not going to live in fear,” he told Travel Club members in January. “But, we’re also going to be wise.”
In a news release announcing his appointment, Edney said he hoped to use his tenure to improve preventive health measures for Mississippians, reduce infant and maternal mortality and tackle the opioid crisis.
“Following in the footsteps of Dr. Dobbs, I, too, hope to serve as a catalyst for change,” he said. “Especially with infant and maternal mortality, the opioids battle plaguing the country right now, and moving the needle in preventive health and health equity issues.”
