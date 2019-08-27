Meridian military, business communities join forces

East Mississippi businesses and members of the military community gathered Tuesday morning to discuss ways they can work together to help the local economy thrive.
East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held its first Our Military Family, Operation Information event at the Key Brothers Hangar in Meridian to bring the two groups together. People attending heard about updates from Naval Air Station Meridian, the Air National Guard, Navy and the Army National Guard and suggestions on how to work together.
Archie McDonnell, board chairman of the EMBDC and chief executive officer and president of Citizens National Bank, said the main purpose for the event was to present opportunities for the military and businesses to work together. The EMBDC has developed a five-year plan that focuses on industries that are already in the area and working on expanding those opportunities, McDonnell said.
The military and the healthcare industry are two of the largest industries in the area, McDonnell pointed out.
“The military alone accounts for an estimated $500 million in economic impact across our community annually,” McDonnell said.
McDonnell said there are plans to have events every fall and spring.
Commanding officer Capt. Brian Horstman said NAS Meridian is ready to support the community on issues such as collaborating with the state on infrastructure projects, working with a local university and development that will benefit civilians and members of the military. Over the years, NAS Meridian has been working to improve the quality of life by focusing on improvement to education, employment, real estate, business and by volunteering in the community, Horstman said.
“NAS Meridian will continue to fight to ensure that high quality of life for our sailors, marines, civilians and their families,” he said.
Col. Britt Watson, vice wing commander for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, said the military as a whole provides training and those skills can be used in a business. The 186th Air Refueling Wing, has 780 part-time members who work in businesses in the community and those members provide ideas that are used in the 186th's mission.
“We can’t do our mission of the 186th without the local community,” Watson said.
Members of military play a big role in the community because they work, live and support the community, he said.
“We are deeply invested in the community and we want to see the community successful because it helps us to be successful," Watson said.
Ike Kiefer, a retired member of the Navy and a local businessman with Vivid Communications, said having a business is similar to being in the military because both are serving the community. Kiefer said the country would not be here if it wasn't for the military to protect it and the military would not be possible without the help of local businesses.
“This kind of event like today set up by the EMBDC and the Navy League that brings us together is really important," Kiefer said. "It really helps us to appreciate each other, our contributions and that we have a stake in each other's careers."
Kiefer said he sees potential in Meridian and has hope that any kind of partnership will help in growing the local economy.
“It has a lot of potential to grow. I think a lot of people in this room are trying to figure out how the military and the business world can get together on each's resources and talents,” he said.
