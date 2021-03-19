Meridian men face drug, gun charges

Two Meridian men face felony charges following an investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.
Wilbur Reynard Sims, Jr., 28 and Quadarius S. Hall,29, were arrested and charged after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of 42nd Ave. around 10 a.m. on Friday, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. More than three pounds of marijuana, several guns and 100 tablets of oxycodone and ecstasy were found at the scene, Calhoun said.
Sims was charged with possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Sims has no bond because he was already out on a $1,000 bond from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Hall was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. His bond hasn't been set.
Both men are being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
