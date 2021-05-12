Meridian mayoral candidates talk public safety, economic development at forum

The three candidates running for mayor of Meridian shared their views and their plans for the city at a forum on Tuesday.
Democrat Jimmie Smith, Independent Weston Lindemann and Republican Robert Ray will face off in the general election on June 8. Smith won a runoff on April 27 for the Democratic nomination, defeating current mayor Percy Bland.
Tuesday’s forum at Northwood Country Club was hosted by East Mississippi REALTORS and moderated by the organization’s immediate past president, Jerome Kittrell. At the beginning of the forum, the candidates were allowed to introduce themselves and state their platform.
Lindemann said he was elected to the Ward 5 City Council seat in 2017 and has since played an oversight role on the council. One of his focuses has been the city’s budgeting process, he said.
Ray said that as as mayor, he would have police officers undergo training to prevent systemic racism.
Smith said that as mayor, he would clean up city streets that are dirty or that have potholes. He also would make sure that police officers get to know communities in Meridian.
The candidates also discussed the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, which is Meridian and Lauderdale County’s chamber of commerce and economic development agency. The candidates were asked what role the city should play in economic development.
Lindemann believes that Meridian’s mayor is best positioned to market the city to business leaders and investors. Ray similarly said that the mayor should be be the person who brings businesses to Meridian.
Smith believes that the EMBDC should continue be the entity that markets Meridian to businesses outside the city. He said that elected officials should stay “quiet and out of the way” and let the EMBDC do its job.
At the end of the forum, the candidates were asked how they would address Meridian’s decreasing population.
Smith said cleaning up the city and ensuring that police are protecting the citizens would help prevent population loss.
“We've got to make our community inviting,” he said. “We've got to make sure that we’re addressing problems that we have, because it’s about all of us. Not just one of us, but all of us.”
Ray proposed building a large roller coaster in Meridian, which would help bring people to the city.
“If we've got the biggest one, people are going to stop through here, and they’re going to check that out,” he said. “In the meantime, they’re going to be able to check out the other things — the MAX center, the Riley Center, the children’s museum center.”
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said during his recent visit to Meridian that the city is in a good position to attract businesses that employ 30, 50 or 80 people. Lindemann said those businesses are “what we need to be going after to make this place attractive.”
He noted that there are a lot of things the city can do to reverse the trend of population decline.
“It begins with cleaning up the past mistakes and correcting the way that we do business,” Lindemann said, “so that we don’t continue to make those mistakes.”
