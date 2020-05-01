Meridian mayor supports MHP veteran Charles Coleman for interim police chief

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland plans to appoint Charles Coleman as interim police chief and will seek confirmation by the city council at a meeting Tuesday, Bland said Friday.
Coleman is a 29-year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He retired as a lieutenant, and is pastor of 31st Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian, according to the mayor.
Bland cited Coleman's leadership and experience in law enforcement.
Lewis Robbins, who had been serving as interim chief since February, resigned last week, according to Bland.
He was appointed to the position for a period of 90 days, which was set to end on May 4, Bland said.
Capt. John Griffith has been leading the department as city leaders interviewed candidates for the position.
"(Coleman) had a great interview and I think he will be a great asset to lead the police department right now," Bland said.
Police Chief Benny Dubose resigned as chief in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.