Meridian Mayor Percy Bland is keeping a close watch on the city’s COVID-19 numbers and expects the city’s mask mandate to remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
The mandate was set to expire at the end of the month.
“We have seen an increase in cases over the last several days in the city,” Bland said during a Facebook update on Thursday. “We have seen several deaths in the last several days in the city as it relates to COVID.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 19 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, leading to a total of 2,437 cases and 134 deaths since March.
The department reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and seven additional deaths. 113,876 cases and 3,238 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Mississippi since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, four new cases were reported, increasing the county’s total to 856. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 27 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported; 322 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported nine new cases, leading to a total of 743 cases. One new death was reported; 51 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, 11 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,842. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 97,675 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 130 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures on Monday. People in nine counties, including Neshoba, have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in those counties must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
