Meridian mayor extends city mask mandate through December

Mayor Percy Bland on Monday extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m asking each and everyone one of you to do your part,” Bland said in a press conference over Facebook Live. “Together, we can make a positive impact on preventing the spread of this virus.”
He said the city will be placing more emphasis on enforcement of the mask mandate, and encouraged citizens to wear a mask, stay socially distant from others and use proper hygiene.
Bland said local hospitals are not currently in a critical state.
But as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, more strain is expected to be put on local health care providers, he said.
As of Sunday, Anderson Regional Medical Center had 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients and one adult COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Rush Foundation Hospital had 18 confirmed COVID-19 patients and six adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU as of Sunday, according to the health department.
Following Bland's announcment, Gov. Tate Reeves added seven counties to the list of counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures: Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba and Montgomery. There are now 22 counties on the list, including Lauderdale County.
In these counties, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance. Indoor social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
“Just because you are or you are not in these 22 counties, does not change what is in the best interest for you and your family,” Reeves said. “What’s in the best interest of you and your family and all Mississippians is if you go out in public, wear a mask.”
On Monday afternoon, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported that there has been a total of 54,714,076 COVID-19 cases across the globe and 1,321,712 deaths. The center also reported a total of 11,114,151 cases and 246,758 deaths in the U.S.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday 589 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and two additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 134,898 cases and 3,545 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,065 cases and 141 deaths.
In Newton County, six new cases were reported; 976 cases has been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported; 362 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported one new case, bringing the case total to 847. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 14 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,070. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 116,683 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 145 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
