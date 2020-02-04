Meridian Mayor Percy Bland has endorsed Democrat Mike Bloomberg for president, the candidate's campaign said Tuesday.
“Mike knows that there are practical, passable policies that will tackle our infrastructure needs, address the violence impacting our communities, and provide economic empowerment," Bland said in a statement. "Whether it's his groundbreaking Greenwood Initiative or the work he’s done for decades, Mike is that guy, and I look forward to sending him to Washington. He can go toe-to-toe with the roadblocks that have been an impediment to progress."
Bland is one of more than 60 mayors nationwide who have endorsed the former New York City mayor since he announced his candidacy, a news release stated.
Mississippi's statewide presidential primary election is scheduled for March 10.
Voters will be selecting party candidates for president, the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.
For more information about specific races, visit www.sos.ms.gov/Vote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.