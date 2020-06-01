Meridian mayor calls for unity, plans video on traffic stop procedures

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland offered prayers and called for unity Monday, after a weekend of peaceful protests and violent clashes nationwide, following the May 25 death of a black man arrested in Minneapolis.
“We are all very hurt by the things that we have seen that’s going on across the country, but we are prepared to try to unite our community and move forward,” Bland said. “The police chief and I stand shoulder to shoulder and we ask that you join us in making sure that we emerge in unity and on the other side of this tragedy.”
George Floyd was seen on video saying he could not breathe, as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck.
Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the Associated Press reported.
Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said there was no question the Minneapolis officers were wrong.
“Once a suspect has been handcuffed and the threat is no longer there ... all force used needs to be ceased,” he said.
Officials said Meridian advocates peaceful protest and is prepared to take precautions to ensure the safety of citizens for any future demonstrations.
“We are currently in the process of training our officers for crowd control,” Coleman said. “We want them to be aware of the individuals’ rights within the city and we don’t want anybody to feel like their rights are being violated.”
Meridian police will create a video this week demonstrating what police, drivers and passengers should do and should not do during traffic stops, leaders said.
Local pastors are planning to unite at 1 p.m on Tuesday at Dumont Plaza for a prayer service, according to The Rev. Gary Houston.
“Black and white pastors are gathering to send out a message of unity to our community and to encourage our people to not allow our community to be branded with unrest, civil disobedience and violence,” Houston said.
Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.