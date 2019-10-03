With the exception of the threat of an overnight thunderstorm Thursday night and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday through Monday there's no sign of a steady rain on the way for the Meridian region.
There is hope, however, of relief from the excessive 90-plus degree heat that's stretched through September into October.
After another hot weekend in the 90s, a high of 80 is predicted for Monday and overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop into the 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.
That pattern is predicted to last at least a couple of days.
