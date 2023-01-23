Meridian Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday evening in what investigators believe is the city’s first homicide of 2023.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said the man was discovered in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified Monday as 40-year-old Donald Ray Leverette Jr. of Lisman, Alabama.
Stevens said MPD is continuing to investigate the homicide but have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
