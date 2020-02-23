Meridian Mardi Gras 2020 draws enthusiastic crowd from near and far

People from near and far gathered on city hall lawn Saturday to enjoy an afternoon filled with music, dancing, games, vendors and other activities — all in conjunction with the Meridian Mardi Gras celebration. The annual event is hosted by Mitchell Distributing Company.
In addition to food and family-friendly fun, a highlight of the day’s festivities was the Krewe de Barkus costume contest for dogs. First-time parade attendee Cooper Freeman, 7, waited with excitement to see the procession of dogs participating in the spirited competition.
“It gives me a place to go and have fun and see all the dogs,” said Freeman, who attended the festivities with his grandmother and great- grandmother.
Awards are presented in the competition, including King and Queen as well as several overall recognitions.
Minnie Pearl Stevenson took home the title of King with her dog, Chad Wesley. Stevenson, who worked in California but retired here in Meridian, said she’s attended the local Mardi Gras event since 2010.
“When I’m home, I come to the Mardi Gras; it’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Randall Rose and his dog Lokie copped two titles: Queen and Overall Best in Show.
“My mom makes the costumes and I dress her up and she does the rest,” Rose said. “We must be doing something right because this is the fourth time she’s won in five years.”
Those attending the day event also got to sample food offerings from various vendors, including traditional Mardi Gras fares such as large plates of crawfish as well as multi-colored king cakes. Both were favorites for annual Meridian Mardi Gras-goer Alaysia Rumph of Georgia.
“I look forward to looking at my doggies, the king cake and snatching up a whole bunch of meats,” Rumph said as she perused the fest with her mother, father and family pet.
Rumph said she also looks forward to the Mardi Gras parade, which she considers a positive for the community.
“It gives us something to do. I feel like the more we get together the less likely we are to have violence and stuff,” she added.
Sandra Jones agrees the parade and festivities offer area residents something to bond over.
“I’m glad the city puts on these events; it brings families together,” Jones said. “I’m most excited for the parade. It’s a beautiful day; I just couldn’t stay at home. It’s just a joy to be out here. I hope the events get larger, too. It helps the city and helps us to fellowship together and enjoy the weather. I hope they keep having more things like this cause the kids are always saying they have nothing to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.