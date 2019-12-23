Meridian man wanted for shooting, armed robbery captured in Georgia

A Meridian man wanted for an armed robbery and shooting earlier this year was captured in Georgia Friday, police said.
Shalan Graham, 32, of Meridian, was wanted for two separate incidents that took place in Meridian in March and April. He was captured in Columbia, Georgia, said Meridian Police Department Capt. John Griffith.
Graham was wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a March 16 shooting in the 600 block of 44th Ave., Griffith said.
The victim, who was shot in the knee, survived, he said. Graham and the victim got into an altercation before the shooting happened, Griffith said.
Graham was also sought in connection with an April 17 armed robbery in the 3900 block of 8th Street, Griffith said.
Graham, who was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, had a preliminary hearing on Monday. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $1.3 million.
