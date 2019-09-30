A Meridian man is behind bars after setting his shirt on fire while sitting in the back of a police car on Sunday.
Jonathan Michael Ruttley Jr., 28, of Meridian, was charged with arson, Meridian Chief Benny Dubose said.
Police picked up Ruttley after it was reported he had run away from a local hospital and he also was wanted on a shoplifting charge, Dubose said.
He was found around 5 p.m. near 17th Avenue and 14th Street and placed in a police car and taken to the hospital, Dubose said. While the officer was in the hospital to get a staff member, Ruttley set his shirt on fire with a lighter, Dubose said.
The officer extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. The car had minor smoke damage.
Ruttley is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond, Dubose said.
