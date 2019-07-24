Meridian man sentenced to prison for abusing patient at East Mississippi State Hospital

A former direct care worker at East Mississippi State hospital in Meridian is headed to prison for abusing a patient at the hospital, Attorney General Jim Hood announced in a news release.
Kenneth Tanksley, 28, of Meridian, was sentenced Tuesday in Lauderdale County Circuit Court for one felony count of fondling of a vulnerable person by an employee of a health care facility.
Judge Charles Wright sentenced Tanksley to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with six suspended and four to serve, in addition to five years post-release supervision.
Wright also ordered Tanksley to pay a $1,000 fine and $250 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
“This defendant was sexually abusing his victim then offering him candy hoping the victim would not tell, but thankfully the candy didn’t keep the victim quiet,” Hood said in the release. “I would like to thank Judge Wright for his dedication of putting those who sexually abuse our most vulnerable behind bars. We also appreciate the facility’s cooperation throughout the investigation and prosecution. The people who are served by this hospital and others have the right to feel safe, and our office will make sure anyone who is sick enough to take advantage of them will be prosecuted.”
This case was investigated by Trey Rogers with the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Kathy Parker.
