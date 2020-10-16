A Meridian man is headed to federal prison on a gun charge.
Dominique Dontona Ashford, 36, was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Tom S. Lee, to two concurrent 262 month sentences in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, as well as a $1,500 fine, for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Acoording to a news release, on March 18, 2019, officers with the Meridian Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the residence, the officers spoke with the complainant who told them she wanted her boyfriend, Ashford, out of her house.
Officers spoke with Ashford and told him they would need to pat him down for weapons. Ashford was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics during the search.
When officers searched Ashford’s pockets, three bullets were found. Officers then searched the house and located a .38 caliber Taurus revolver, loaded with five .38 caliber bullets, in a closet in a back bedroom.
Ashford was found guilty by a jury on March 3, 2020 following a one-day trial in U.S. District Court.
Ashford has previous convictions for robbery, possession of cocaine, burglary and sale of cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church.
Due to the number and nature of Ashford’s prior convictions, he faced a minimum of 15 years in prison, and a maximum potential sentence of life in prison, as to each of the two counts.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.
This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian.
