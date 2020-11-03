A Meridian man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Daniel Robert, 43, was charged with conspiracy and narcotics trafficking and was sentenced to 330 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, by being sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan, III, according to a media release.
Roberts was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and one count of attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court on Jan. 23.
Based on an investigation conducted by the FBI from 2007 to 2009, Robert directed the sale of multiple kilograms of cocaine and organized the transport of cocaine from Houston, Texas, and sold the narcotics in Lauderdale County.
Based on an undercover operation, showed that Robert had received $16,000 in exchange for over a kilogram of cocaine. Robert had two co-conspirators, who were charged with receiving money and distributing cocaine.
Robert and another co-conspirator were stopped in Vidor, Texas, driving a truck with a hidden compartment containing almost 8 kilograms of cocaine on June 26. Robert was released, before traveling back to Meridian.
With the help of his girlfriend, Robert attempted to reclaim his cocaine, which he believed had not been discovered in the hidden compartment.
Robert believed his girlfriend was arranging to purchase the truck from insurance adjusters who had taken possession of the truck on the basis that it was reported stolen, were undercover FBI agents.
Video recordings and pictures were taken of Robert and his girlfriend when they came to the insurance “sale.” After “purchasing” the truck, Robert returned to Meridian and proceeded to attempt to recover the cocaine he thought was still inside the hidden compartment.
FBI and SWAT officers descended on the location and arrested most of the organization, but Robert was captured after fleeing into a nearby field.
After being wanted at large for over a decade, Robert was taken into custody by the FBI.
Robert has an additional pending charge for witness tampering in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi and faces charges in Illinois for narcotics distribution and witness tampering.
The OCDETF operation is a result of a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the United States Marshal’s Service.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erin O. Chalk and Chet Kirkham.
