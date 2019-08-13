Meridian man sentenced in child pornography case

A Meridian man is headed to prison for possessing child pornography.
Christopher Edward Scrimpshire, 22, will spend five years after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, according to a press release from Attorney General Jim Hood's office.
Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Charles Wright sentenced Scrimpshire to 20 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five year to serve and five years of supervised probation.
Scrimpshire must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children's Trust Fund, a suspended $50,000 fine, register as a sex offender and must forfeit all rights to property seized during the prosecution of the case.
“We appreciate the assistance from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on this case, and I thank Judge Wright for putting another child predator behind bars,” Hood said in a news release. “Our investigation revealed that this man was in possession of multiple images of child pornography on his phone. No disgusting child predators can hide in our state. Our cybercrime division will continue tracking down and putting these perverts behind bars.”
This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Tina Herron of the AG’s Cybercrime Unit.
