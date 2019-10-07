A federal judge sentenced a Meridian man Friday to more than 15 years in prison for possession and distribution of crack cocaine and methamphetamine.
Jermaine Scott, a/k/a “Jitty,” 41, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 188 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. Scott announced Monday. Scott also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.
Scott met with a confidential source for the East Mississippi Drug Task Force on May 9, 2017 at his residence in Meridian. Scott showed the confidential source how to make crack and he sold the source the crack and some methamphetamine for $1,500, according to a news release from Hurst. The DEA laboratory confirmed the crack to be approximately 30.20 grams with 55% purity and the methamphetamine to be approximately 28.89 grams with 98% purity.
Scott was charged with one count of distributing 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base and one count of distributing at least 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the news release. He pled guilty before Jordan on June 3, 2019.
The case is the result of an investigation by the DEA and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha Middleton.
