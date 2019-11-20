A man traveling on a motorcycle Tuesday night was killed on Highway 11 and 80 in Meridian after colliding with a car, police said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler identified the victim as Gudovskis Valerijs, 27, of Meridian.
The driver of a car which was struck by the motorcycle told police that she looked as she was pulling out of the driveway of Cracker Barrel restaurant and didn't see anything, according to MPD Capt. John Griffith.
No charges are expected.
