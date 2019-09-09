A Meridian man has been identified as the victim of a drive-by shooting Friday night that left him dead, but Meridian police still weren't able to say Monday if he was a target of the shooting or identify a motive.
Johnny Cullins, 26, of Meridian was identified Monday as the victim by Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler.
Cullins was standing near a gas pump around 11 p.m. Friday at a Shell gas station near the Hampton Inn on the Hwy. 39 bypass when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle driving past shot him, Meridian police said.
Cullins later died at a hospital, police said.
He was the 12th victim of a homicide in the city this year, Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said.
On Monday, Dubose said police were still investigating to see if there was a motive behind the shooting or if Cullins was a target. Police did not have a suspect, Dubose said.
Although that information was not available, Dubose said residents should have nothing to worry about.
Police ask anyone with information to call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
