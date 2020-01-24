A jury found a Meridian man guilty of conspiracy and drug trafficking and possession charges Thursday in U.S. District Court in Jackson.
Daniel Robert, 43, of Meridian, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and one count of attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The verdict was announced by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III presided over the three day trial.
“I applaud our men and women in law enforcement for their tenacity and fortitude in ensuring this drug dealer is taken off our streets and sent to prison where he belongs,” Hurst said in a statement.
An FBI investigation from 2007-2009 showed that Robert directed the sale of multiple kilograms of cocaine and took in tens of thousands of dollars, according to a news release from Hurst's office. Robert organized the transport of cocaine from Houston, Texas, and sold the narcotics in Lauderdale County, according to the news release. Numerous people were involved in the organization and vehicles with custom built hidden compartments were used to move drugs and money.
An undercover operation showed that Robert received $16,000 in exchange for over a kilogram of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Robert used two different individuals, who were both charged as co-conspirators, to receive money and distribute cocaine.
On June 26, 2009, Robert, along with a co-conspirator, were stopped in Vidor, Texas, driving a truck with a hidden compartment containing almost 8 kilograms of cocaine, according to the news release. He was released from custody and traveled back to Mississippi. With the help of his girlfriend, Robert attempted to reclaim his cocaine, which he believed had not been discovered in the hidden compartment, according to the news release.
Robert believed his girlfriend was arranging to purchase the truck from insurance adjusters who had taken possession of the truck on the basis that it was reported stolen, according to the news release. The insurance adjusters were actually undercover FBI agents with the consent of the insurance company that owned the truck. Video recordings and pictures were taken of Robert and his girlfriend when they came to the insurance “sale.” After “purchasing” the truck, Robert returned to Meridian, and attempted to recover the cocaine he thought was, inside the hidden compartment, according to the news release.
FBI and SWAT officers arrested most of the organization, but Robert elude dcapture. He remained at large for a decade before he was taken into custody by the FBI.
Robert has an additional pending charge for witness tampering in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. He also faces charges in Illinois for narcotics distribution and witness tampering.
Robert was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 3, 2009. He is in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.
