Police have arrested a man on theft and drug charges in Meridian.

Ricky Floyd was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with motor vehicle theft after he allegedly stole a vehicle’s keys while visiting the owner’s home the day before, according to a news release.

Floyd was driving the stolen vehicle when he was stopped by police, who also discovered a controlled substance in that vehicle, the release said. 

Floyd was later charged by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute with a $40,000 bond.

Floyd is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $70,000.

