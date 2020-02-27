Police have arrested a man on theft and drug charges in Meridian.
Ricky Floyd was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with motor vehicle theft after he allegedly stole a vehicle’s keys while visiting the owner’s home the day before, according to a news release.
Floyd was driving the stolen vehicle when he was stopped by police, who also discovered a controlled substance in that vehicle, the release said.
Floyd was later charged by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute with a $40,000 bond.
Floyd is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $70,000.
