A Meridian man faces a felony charge after escaping custody while being held on a separate burglary charge on Sunday.
Russell Jonah Adams, 33 was arrested and charged after escaping while in the custody of deputies, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 2400 block of Highway 496, deputies responded to a burglary call after a resident reported that a door was open and their home was ransacked, Calhoun said.
The resident was later alerted that their stolen credit card was being used at a business near the Russell exit on the interstate. The resident went to the store and spotted Adams before calling deputies. When deputies arrived to arrest Adams, he was hiding under a table, Calhoun said.
Later, around noon, Adams escaped from deputies while they were responding to another incident, Calhoun said. Adams ran into the woods before being caught a second time, he said.
Adams was charged with one count of burglary in a dwelling house, felony escaping, probation violation, commercial burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.
Adams has no bond and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Calhoun said the burglary case is being investigated and Adams could face additional charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.