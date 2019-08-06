A Meridian man was arrested on drug charges Monday, authorities said.
Ricky Demarcus Tubbs, 30, was arrested after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department SWAT team and the East Mississippi Drug Taskforce conducted a search at a home on the 3600 block of Royal Road in Meridian, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Tubbs was charged with the sale of drugs near a church and school, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm and sale of a controlled substance.
Tubbs was held on bonds totaling $60,000, and the case will be brought to a grand jury at a later date.
