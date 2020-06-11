Authorities have arrested a Meridian man on drug charges.
The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Lauderdale County deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Dwayne Banford, 57 was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Calhoun said.
Calhoun said 5 1/2 ounces of methamphetamine and more than an ounce of marijuana was found during the search.
Banford is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.
