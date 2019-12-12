A Meridian man was found dead from hypothermia Thursday morning, authorities said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 65-year-old man was found dead on his porch at 10:20 a.m. on 56th Ave and 2nd Street. The man was last seen alive at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he said.
Cobler said it was possible the man fell asleep and didn't wake up. Alcohol could have contributed to the man's death because a bottle of alcohol was found near him, Cobler said. The man's identity was not released.
Cobler stressed the importance of staying warm when the temperature drops and not staying outside for a long periods of time. If a person's body temperature drops below 80 degrees, it can lead to hypothermia, he said.
Wednesday's temperature in Lauderdale County was 31 degrees, according to Thomas Winesett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, who said nighttime lows in the 20s and 30s are common for Mississippi during this time of the year.
Winesett said temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend, with a high of 56 and a low of 45 on Friday. Saturday will bring a high of 65 and a low of 45, while Sunday's temperatures will rise to the 70s with a low of 58.
Temperatures on Monday are expected to be warm during the day with a chance of severe thunderstorms, Winesett said.
On Monday night, a cold front will pass through, bringing chilly temperatures on Tuesday, Winesett said. The day time temperature for Tuesday will be in the upper 50s with a low of 28 that night.
Snow is not in the forecast for next week, Winesett.
