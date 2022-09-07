A crash along Highway 80 on Monday resulted in the death of a Meridian man.
In a statement, Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Jameeka Moore said the crash happened about 2:52 p.m. when a 2018 Ford Fusion heading west on Highway 80 struck a Massey Ferguson tractor, which was also heading west.
David Gaddis, 74, who was driving the tractor, died at the scene.
“Mr. Gaddis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene,” Moore said in a statement.
The crash is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
