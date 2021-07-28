Meridian man dies in crash on I-20

A Meridian man died in a vehicle crash on I-20 near Meehan early Wednesday morning.
At 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, David Talley, 56, who was driving a Ford Taurus, collided with an 18-wheeler, said Sgt. Jameka Moore of Mississippi Highway Patrol. The 18-wheeler had previously overturned into the highway.
“The front of the passenger car struck the 18-wheeler that was overturned into the highway,” Moore said.
Moore said the two occupants of the 18-wheeler did not need to be transported to the hospital.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.
