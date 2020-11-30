Meridian police said a man died after being by a vehicle during a domestic dispute last week. 

Johnny Rush, 46, died after being hit by a car on 20th Street and 33rd Avenue late Wednesday evening, MPD Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Investigators believe the suspect, Mary Irby, was involved in a domestic dispute with Rush.  Anderson said Irby got into a vehicle and hit Rush twice before he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Irby remains in the hospital with critical injuries and could face a murder charge, Anderson said.

