A Meridian man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him on two counts of murder in a 2016 case.
Jason Clayton, 31 will serve two consecutive life terms after a Lauderdale County jury convicted him, according to a media release from District Attorney Kassie Coleman’s office.
The verdict came after a four day trial, officials said. Clayton was sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Wright.
Clayton was indicted on May 24, 2018, for the shooting deaths of Lonnie Lyles, 35, and Delbrico Rigsby, 26, on Dec. 8, 2016 in Collinsville. Lyles died at the scene and Rigsby died at a local hospital.
The case was investigated by the Lauderdale County Sheriffs office and prosecuted by Coleman and Assistant District Attorney Kate Martin.
"I pray these convictions will help bring closure to the victims' families," Coleman said in the news release.
Jurors and spectators wore masks during the trial, which was held in the the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
"We appreciate that the citizens of Lauderdale County are willing to serve even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," Coleman said in the release. "It shows that they are committed to justice in their county even during these challenging times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.