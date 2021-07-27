A Meridian man has been charged with murder after a man was shot to death Monday evening.
Quadarius Trotter, 28, died in a shooting that occurred at 6:32 p.m. at 3835 42nd Street, Meridian Police Department Det. Rochester Anderson said.
Police formally charged Brandon Dean, 30, with murder Monday night, he said.
Video footage showed that before the shooting, Trotter was being chased by Dean’s pitbull and then he shot the dog, police say. The dog took off running away from Trotter. Dean then came out of his home and shot Trotter several times, according to Anderson. Trotter was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police detained Dean, and he is being held at Kemper County Jail on $1.2 million bail. Detectives investigated the incident Monday night and found enough evidence to charge Dean with murder, Anderson said.
He said the police department wants to learn whether or not anything happened before the incident with the dog, such as an exchange between the two men. The department also wants to obtain video footage from other camera angles, because police had only seen one angle as of late Tuesday morning.
Anderson asked anyone with information in the case to contact the Meridian Police Department.
