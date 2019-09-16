A Meridian business owner has been charged with making terroristic threats, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Jail records show Abdulkhaliq Mohammed Murshid was arrested Friday.
The investigation started because of an incident Tuesday at a hearing for Murshid in Lauderdale County Justice Court, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
"Court personnel were concerned about some comments made in a threatening manner by Mr. Murshid," Calhoun said. "Investigators with the sheriff's department were contacted and began an investigation."
Murshid's arrest was based on information discovered during an investigation into a social media post, Calhoun said.
State and federal partners, including the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, the FBI and U.S. Secret Service have been involved in the case, Calhoun said.
"A lot of investigating went on to online activity and comments and videos," he said.
Calhoun said Murshid had been out on bond for a felony charge of conspiracy to sell spice, also known as synthetic marijuana.
Murshid is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility with no bond, the sheriff's department said.
Jail records show he has a court date in November.
