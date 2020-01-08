Meridian man charged with felony child abuse

A Meridian man is behind bars after he was arrested on a felony child abuse charge.
Donny McGail Scott, 43, of Meridian was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Calhoun said Scott was arrested after deputies received a call on Monday about a physical assault on a juvenile in the 2700 block of Valley Road. Based on the investigation, a warrant was issued for Scott’s arrest, Calhoun said.
Scott was arrested after a short foot chase Tuesday afternoon near Valley Road, he said.
Calhoun said Metro Ambulance took the victim to a local hospital, where the individual was treated and released, he said. The victim, who knew Scott, had signs of abuse, including fractured bones, Calhoun said.
Scott is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $25,500 bond. The case will be presented to the next available grand jury.
