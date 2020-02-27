Meridian police have arrested on a cyberstalking charge.
Steven G. Miller, 51 of Meridian was arrested around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a new release. Miller’s arrest comes after a woman filed a criminal complaint alleging that he repeatedly sent threatening text messages made threatening phone calls to her workplace.
An order of protection was issued on Feb. 21 against Miller.
Miller, who is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond, is expected to have a hearing at noon on March 2.
The MPD reminds the public if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse to please call 601-485-1893 or the East MS Crimestoppers at 877-485-8477.
