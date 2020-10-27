Meridian man charged with arson

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has a suspect in custody in connection with a Saturday arson at a home in rural Lauderdale County.
Richard Kane Caffey, 25 of Meridian, was taken into custody concerning a structure fire on Highway 493, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said Bailey, Sam Dale, and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to the fire. A Bailey volunteer firefighter, who is also an investigator with the sheriff’s department, was doing a perimeter check and spotted Caffey inside a storage building, he said.
Caffey was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was charged with arson and burglary. Caffey has no bond because he was already out on bond in connection with a January arson in Meridian.
Calhoun said no one was home at the time and Caffey had no connection to the residence. The state fire marshal assisted in the case, he said.
“In this particular case, it was being at the right time at the right place,” Calhoun said. “Our investigator saw something and acted on it instead of letting it go.”
